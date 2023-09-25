After advancing to the quarterfinals at the Zhuhai Championships (before being knocked out by Karen Khachanov in his previous match), Mackenzie McDonald will begin play in the China Open versus Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 32. McDonald's odds are +6600 to win this event at National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 China Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McDonald at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

McDonald's Next Match

McDonald will meet Dimitrov in the round of 32 of the China Open on Thursday, September 28 at 12:30 AM ET.

McDonald is listed at +175 to win his next match against Dimitrov. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on McDonald? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

McDonald Stats

In his most recent match, McDonald lost 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 against Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the Zhuhai Championships.

The 28-year-old McDonald is 38-29 over the past year and is still looking for his first tournament title.

McDonald is 30-19 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

McDonald has played 23.9 games per match in his 67 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, McDonald has played 49 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 23.5 games per match while winning 52.6% of games.

McDonald has won 25.8% of his return games and 77.3% of his service games over the past year.

On hard courts, McDonald, over the past year, has claimed 79.0% of his service games and 26.6% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.