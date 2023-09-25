Is there high school football on the docket this week in Portsmouth County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    I. C. Norcom High School at Manor High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 25
    • Location: Portsmouth, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    I. C. Norcom High School at Maury High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manor High School at Norview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Portsmouth Christian School at Norfolk Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

