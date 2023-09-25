Is there high school football on the docket this week in Portsmouth County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Monday

I. C. Norcom High School at Manor High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 25

6:00 PM ET on September 25 Location: Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

I. C. Norcom High School at Maury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Norview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Portsmouth Christian School at Norfolk Christian High School