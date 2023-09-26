Karen Khachanov (No. 15 ranking) will face Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 46) in the final of the Zhuhai Championships on Tuesday, September 26.

With -150 odds, Khachanov is the favorite against Nishioka for this tournament final against the underdog, who is +120.

Karen Khachanov vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Finals

Finals Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Karen Khachanov vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 60.0% chance to win.

Karen Khachanov Yoshihito Nishioka -150 Odds to Win Match +120 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Karen Khachanov vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Monday, Khachanov advanced past No. 33-ranked Sebastian Korda, 7-5, 6-4.

Nishioka took down Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals on Monday.

Khachanov has played 25.2 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Khachanov has played an average of 24.1 games (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Nishioka has played 47 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.0% of the games. He averages 25.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Nishioka is averaging 24.4 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 37 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In head-to-head matchups, Khachanov has two wins, while Nishioka has one. In their most recent meeting on January 21, 2023, Khachanov came out on top 6-0, 6-0, 7-6.

Khachanov has taken five sets against Nishioka (good for a 62.5% win percentage), compared to Nishioka's three.

Khachanov and Nishioka have competed in 75 total games, and Khachanov has won more often, capturing 46 of them.

Nishioka and Khachanov have matched up three times, and they have averaged 25.0 games and 2.7 sets per match.

