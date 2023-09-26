On Tuesday, Lane Thomas (hitting .195 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 163 hits, which leads Washington hitters this season, while batting .270 with 65 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 109 of 152 games this year (71.7%), with more than one hit on 43 occasions (28.3%).

He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 36.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

In 52.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 75 .312 AVG .229 .354 OBP .285 .534 SLG .412 35 XBH 30 15 HR 12 51 RBI 34 70/16 K/BB 99/20 14 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings