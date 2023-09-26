Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on September 26 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .265 with 16 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Garcia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this year (66 of 116), with multiple hits 39 times (33.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 34 games this year (29.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 54 .259 AVG .272 .286 OBP .313 .377 SLG .388 15 XBH 14 4 HR 5 19 RBI 30 23/10 K/BB 37/14 4 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings