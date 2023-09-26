Luis Garcia vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on September 26 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .265 with 16 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this year (66 of 116), with multiple hits 39 times (33.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 34 games this year (29.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|54
|.259
|AVG
|.272
|.286
|OBP
|.313
|.377
|SLG
|.388
|15
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|30
|23/10
|K/BB
|37/14
|4
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Orioles allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (11-7) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 29th start of the season. He has a 3.01 ERA in 158 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.01), seventh in WHIP (1.071), and 24th in K/9 (9).
