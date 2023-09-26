Nationals vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Tuesday's game that pits the Baltimore Orioles (97-59) against the Washington Nationals (69-88) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:35 PM on September 26.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (11-7) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (8-12) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals have a 2-3-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 140 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (41.4%) in those games.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win four times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (676 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.01 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|White Sox
|W 13-3
|Josiah Gray vs Michael Kopech
|September 21
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Jake Irvin vs Max Fried
|September 22
|Braves
|L 9-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Charlie Morton
|September 24
|Braves
|W 3-2
|Jackson Rutledge vs Allan Winans
|September 24
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Joan Adon vs Spencer Strider
|September 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Bradish
|September 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 29
|@ Braves
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Kyle Wright
|September 30
|@ Braves
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Spencer Strider
|October 1
|@ Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs TBA
