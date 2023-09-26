Nationals vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 26
The Baltimore Orioles (97-59) and Washington Nationals (69-88) clash in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET. The Orioles are coming off a series split with the Guardians, and the Nationals a series loss to the Braves.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (11-7) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (8-12) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (11-7, 3.01 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (8-12, 4.00 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 30th of the season. He is 8-12 with a 4.00 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opposing batters have a .252 batting average against him.
- Gray has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Josiah Gray vs. Orioles
- The opposing Orioles offense has the ninth-ranked slugging percentage (.426) and ranks 16th in home runs hit (180) in all of MLB. They have a collective .257 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 1367 total hits and sixth in MLB action scoring 793 runs.
- In five innings over one appearance against the Orioles this season, Gray has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .222.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish
- The Orioles will send Bradish (11-7) to the mound for his 29th start this season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.01, a 3.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.071 in 28 games this season.
- He has 17 quality starts in 28 chances this season.
- Bradish has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.01), seventh in WHIP (1.071), and 24th in K/9 (9).
Kyle Bradish vs. Nationals
- The Nationals rank 21st in MLB with 676 runs scored this season. They have a .254 batting average this campaign with 146 home runs (29th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Nationals in one game, and they have gone 5-for-23 with a double over six innings.
