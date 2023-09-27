Commanders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +12500 as of September 27, the Washington Commanders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Commanders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +1600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Washington Betting Insights
- Washington won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.
- The Commanders and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- Washington had the 20th-ranked offense last season (330.3 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking third-best with only 304.6 yards allowed per game.
- The Commanders had four wins at home last year and four away.
- As favorites, Washington went 4-4-1. As underdogs, the Commanders were 4-4.
- In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-6-1.
Commanders Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games with the Browns last year.
- Also, Brissett ran for 243 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, catching 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).
- Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- Cody Barton amassed two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.
2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cardinals
|W 20-16
|+50000
|2
|September 17
|@ Broncos
|W 35-33
|+20000
|3
|September 24
|Bills
|L 37-3
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|5
|October 5
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|6
|October 15
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 23
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|13
|December 3
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|49ers
|-
|+550
|18
|January 7
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
