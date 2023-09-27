Keibert Ruiz vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .254 with 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- Ruiz has had a hit in 85 of 132 games this year (64.4%), including multiple hits 32 times (24.2%).
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Ruiz has driven home a run in 43 games this season (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 44 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.248
|AVG
|.260
|.284
|OBP
|.324
|.374
|SLG
|.424
|20
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|33
|32/9
|K/BB
|25/22
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.49 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 4.49 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing batters.
