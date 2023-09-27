Wednesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (98-59) and the Washington Nationals (69-89) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:35 PM on September 27.

The probable starters are Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) for the Orioles and Patrick Corbin (10-14) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Nationals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 6, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-3-0 over their previous 10 games (five of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have come away with 58 wins in the 141 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 4-9 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (676 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule