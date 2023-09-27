Nationals vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (98-59) and the Washington Nationals (69-89) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:35 PM on September 27.
The probable starters are Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) for the Orioles and Patrick Corbin (10-14) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 6, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 2-3-0 over their previous 10 games (five of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Nationals have come away with 58 wins in the 141 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 4-9 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (676 total runs).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 21
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Jake Irvin vs Max Fried
|September 22
|Braves
|L 9-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Charlie Morton
|September 24
|Braves
|W 3-2
|Jackson Rutledge vs Allan Winans
|September 24
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Joan Adon vs Spencer Strider
|September 26
|@ Orioles
|L 1-0
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Bradish
|September 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 29
|@ Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Kyle Wright
|September 30
|@ Braves
|-
|Jackson Rutledge vs Spencer Strider
|October 1
|@ Braves
|-
|Joan Adon vs Bryce Elder
