Adley Rutschman and Lane Thomas will be among the stars on display when the Baltimore Orioles play the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

6:35 PM ET

Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -250 +200 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Nationals have gone 2-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (five of those matchups had a run line set by oddsmakers).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 58 wins in the 141 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 4-9 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 74 of 156 chances this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 10-10-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-47 35-42 33-33 36-55 46-57 23-31

