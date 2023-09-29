If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Alexandria County, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

West Springfield High School at Alexandria City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfax High School at West Potomac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon High School at Justice High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School at Lewis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Conference: District 5

District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayfield Secondary School at Falls Church High School