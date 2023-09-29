Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Amherst County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Amherst County, Virginia this week.
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Amherst County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Amherst County High School at Harrisonburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Harrisonburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
