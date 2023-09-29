In Bristol County, Virginia, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Cumberland County
  • Nottoway County
  • Hopewell County
  • Smyth County
  • Tazewell County
  • Colonial Heights County
  • Portsmouth County

    • Bristol County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Lebanon High School at John Battle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Bristol, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.