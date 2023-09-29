C.J. Abrams vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Allan Winans) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .245 with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.
- Abrams has had a hit in 90 of 147 games this season (61.2%), including multiple hits 37 times (25.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 27.2% of his games this year, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this season (63 of 147), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|72
|.258
|AVG
|.232
|.326
|OBP
|.276
|.438
|SLG
|.393
|28
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|29
|52/22
|K/BB
|63/10
|23
|SB
|21
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Winans (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.