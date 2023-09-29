Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Campbell County, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Campbell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Nelson County High School at William Campbell High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gladys, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Altavista High School at Appomattox County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Appomattox, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
