Carter Kieboom vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Carter Kieboom (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom is batting .211 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Kieboom has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.0%).
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kieboom has driven in a run in six games this year (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in nine of 23 games so far this season.
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.154
|AVG
|.270
|.233
|OBP
|.308
|.154
|SLG
|.568
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|7
|16/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winans (1-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing batters.
