When the BYU Cougars square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 10:15 PM on Friday, September 29, our projection model predicts the Cougars will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction BYU (+1.5) Over (49.5) BYU 28, Cincinnati 27

Week 5 Predictions

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bearcats' implied win probability is 54.5%.

The Bearcats have one win against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-1.

Two Bearcats games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

Cincinnati games average 53.0 total points per game this season, 3.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Cougars are 1-1 against the spread.

The Cougars have gone over in two of two games with a set total (100%).

The average over/under in BYU games this season is 2.3 more points than the point total of 49.5 in this outing.

Bearcats vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 30.8 21.3 32.0 21.3 27.0 21.0 BYU 30.0 21.3 27.5 8.0 32.5 34.5

