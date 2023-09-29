The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Fredericksburg County, Virginia this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

James Monroe High School at Chancellor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Stafford High School at Brooke Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Stafford, VA

Stafford, VA Conference: Commonwealth

Commonwealth How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Riverbend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Commonwealth

Commonwealth How to Stream: Watch Here

Colonial Forge High School at Massaponax High School