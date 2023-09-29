Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Fredericksburg County, Virginia this week, we've got the information.
Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
James Monroe High School at Chancellor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stafford High School at Brooke Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Stafford, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Riverbend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colonial Forge High School at Massaponax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
