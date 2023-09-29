Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Lee County, Virginia this week? We have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Lee High School at Rye Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Duffield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Walker High School at Unaka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
