Allan Winans starts for the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -300 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +240 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). A 10.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Nationals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 10.5 -105 -115 -2.5 +100 -120

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Nationals have gone 2-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (five of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 142 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (40.8%) in those games.

Washington has played as an underdog of +240 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 74 of its 157 chances.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 10-10-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-47 35-43 33-33 36-56 46-58 23-31

