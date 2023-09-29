Ronald Acuna Jr. and C.J. Abrams will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals square off at Truist Park on Friday, at 7:20 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 146 home runs as a team.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 677 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.464 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (6-10) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, Sept. 16, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has earned a quality start five times in 29 starts this season.

Williams has started 29 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 29 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Braves L 9-6 Home Patrick Corbin Charlie Morton 9/24/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Jackson Rutledge Allan Winans 9/24/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Away Patrick Corbin Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Allan Winans 9/30/2023 Braves - Away Joan Adon Spencer Strider 10/1/2023 Braves - Away Jackson Rutledge Bryce Elder

