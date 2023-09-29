Nationals vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 29
The Atlanta Braves (103-56) aim to extend their four-game winning streak when they play the Washington Nationals (69-90) on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
The Braves will give the ball to Allan Winans (1-2, 4.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (6-10, 5.55 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (1-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-10, 5.55 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams
- Williams (6-10) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 5.55 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed two innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.55, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
- Williams is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this game.
- Williams is trying to secure his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Trevor Williams vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has a collective .275 batting average, and is first in the league with 1506 total hits and first in MLB action with 927 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.502) and are first in all of MLB with 304 home runs.
- In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Williams has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP while his opponents are batting .318.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans
- Winans (1-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across five games.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Winans has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In five appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Allan Winans vs. Nationals
- The Nationals are batting .253 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (23rd in the league) with 146 home runs.
- The Nationals have gone 7-for-19 with three doubles and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.