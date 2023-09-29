Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Norfolk County, Virginia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
I. C. Norcom High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granby High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Lake Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portsmouth Christian School at Norfolk Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.