Norfolk County, Virginia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

I. C. Norcom High School at Maury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Granby High School at Lakeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Norview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at Lake Taylor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Portsmouth Christian School at Norfolk Christian High School