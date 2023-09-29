There is high school football competition in Suffolk County, Virginia this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

    • Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    King's Fork High School at Indian River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Granby High School at Lakeland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western Branch High School at Nansemond River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

