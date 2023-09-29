Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're wanting to bet on a game game today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games to Bet on Today

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings

League: WNBA

WNBA Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Aces (-6.5)

Aces (-6.5) Aces Moneyline: -275

-275 Wings Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 174.5

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California TV Channel: BSW (Watch on Fubo)

BSW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Angels (-150)

Angels (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+125)

Athletics (+125) Total: 8

Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: NC State (-3.5)

NC State (-3.5) NC State Moneyline: -175

-175 Louisville Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 55.5

Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oregon State (-4)

Oregon State (-4) Oregon State Moneyline: -185

-185 Utah Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 44.5

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ARID (Watch on Fubo)

ARID (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-135)

Diamondbacks (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+110)

Astros (+110) Total: 8.5

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)

SNET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-155)

Blue Jays (-155) Moneyline Underdog: Rays (+125)

Rays (+125) Total: 7.5

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU Cougars

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: BYU (-1.5)

BYU (-1.5) BYU Moneyline: -120

-120 Cincinnati Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 49.5

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTEP Miners

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UTEP (-1)

UTEP (-1) UTEP Moneyline: -110

-110 Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -110

-110 Total: 50.5

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-300)

Braves (-300) Moneyline Underdog: Nationals (+240)

Nationals (+240) Total: 10

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: BSKC (Watch on Fubo)

BSKC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Yankees (-145)

Yankees (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Royals (+120)

Royals (+120) Total: 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.