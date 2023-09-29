Waynesboro County, Virginia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Powhatan County
  • Brunswick County
  • Smyth County
  • Tazewell County
  • Prince William County
  • Cumberland County
  • Nottoway County
  • Portsmouth County
  • Colonial Heights County
  • Richmond County

    • Waynesboro County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Waynesboro High School at Fort Defiance High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Fort Defiance, VA
    • Conference: Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.