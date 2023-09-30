Carter Kieboom and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +320)

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom has two doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .213.

Kieboom has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (14 of 24), with more than one hit three times (12.5%).

Looking at the 24 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (16.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Kieboom has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 10 of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Other Nationals Players vs the Braves

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .154 AVG .268 .233 OBP .318 .154 SLG .610 0 XBH 6 0 HR 4 1 RBI 10 16/4 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings