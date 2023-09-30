Commanders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Washington Commanders have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the NFL as of September 30.
Commanders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +1600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), the Commanders are 23rd in the NFL. They are two spots higher than that, 21st, according to computer rankings.
- The Commanders' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +8000 at the start of the season to +12500, the ninth-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +12500, the Commanders have been given a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Washington Betting Insights
- Washington has one win against the spread this season.
- One Commanders game (out of three) has hit the over this year.
- The Commanders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.
- Washington has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- Offensively, the Commanders rank 22nd in the NFL with 288.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in total defense (331.7 yards allowed per contest).
- The Commanders are averaging 19.3 points per game offensively this year (19th in NFL), and they are surrendering 28.7 points per game (27th) on the other side of the ball.
Commanders Impact Players
- On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. has two TDs and has gained 216 yards (72.0 per game).
- In addition, Robinson has three receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.
- Sam Howell has thrown for 671 yards (223.7 per game), completing 65.7%, with three touchdowns and five interceptions in three games.
- On the ground, Howell has scored one TD and gained 42 yards.
- In the passing game, Terry McLaurin has scored one time, catching 13 balls for 126 yards (42.0 per game).
- In three games, Curtis Samuel has 10 receptions for 127 yards (42.3 per game) and zero scores.
- Montez Sweat has totaled 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks in three games for the Commanders.
Commanders Player Futures
2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cardinals
|W 20-16
|+50000
|2
|September 17
|@ Broncos
|W 35-33
|+20000
|3
|September 24
|Bills
|L 37-3
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|5
|October 5
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|6
|October 15
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 23
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|13
|December 3
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|49ers
|-
|+550
|18
|January 7
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
