Dominic Smith -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .251 with 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 90 games this season (of 144 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (23.6%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (8.3%).

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season (51 of 144), with two or more runs five times (3.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 71 .246 AVG .257 .309 OBP .331 .326 SLG .402 11 XBH 23 5 HR 7 21 RBI 25 43/19 K/BB 47/25 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings