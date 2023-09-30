James Madison vs. South Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
A pair of Sun Belt teams hit the field when the James Madison Dukes (4-0) and the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) are in action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Dukes are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. South Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
James Madison vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
James Madison vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-3)
|49.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-3.5)
|50.5
|-160
|+132
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
James Madison vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- James Madison has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Dukes have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- South Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.