The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.225 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .726, fueled by an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .403. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 151 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.8% of those games.

In 11 games this season, he has homered (7.3%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

In 52 games this year (34.4%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (13.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 39.1% of his games this year (59 of 151), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 72 .280 AVG .272 .325 OBP .321 .423 SLG .381 27 XBH 22 8 HR 5 44 RBI 43 60/18 K/BB 67/20 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings