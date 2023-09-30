Keibert Ruiz -- hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .257.

Ruiz is batting .409 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 64.9% of his games this season (87 of 134), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (25.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 12.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has driven home a run in 44 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 45 of 134 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 68 .248 AVG .266 .284 OBP .327 .374 SLG .436 20 XBH 20 6 HR 12 30 RBI 34 32/9 K/BB 26/22 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings