Lane Thomas -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Braves.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 164 hits, batting .266 this season with 66 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

In 71.0% of his games this season (110 of 155), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (27.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (27 of 155), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 57 games this year (36.8%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those contests (13.5%).

He has scored in 81 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 78 .312 AVG .223 .354 OBP .277 .534 SLG .408 35 XBH 31 15 HR 13 51 RBI 35 70/16 K/BB 104/20 14 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings