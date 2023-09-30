Lane Thomas vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Braves.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 164 hits, batting .266 this season with 66 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- In 71.0% of his games this season (110 of 155), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (27.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (27 of 155), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 57 games this year (36.8%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those contests (13.5%).
- He has scored in 81 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|78
|.312
|AVG
|.223
|.354
|OBP
|.277
|.534
|SLG
|.408
|35
|XBH
|31
|15
|HR
|13
|51
|RBI
|35
|70/16
|K/BB
|104/20
|14
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- Strider (19-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 274 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 32nd of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 27th, 1.073 WHIP ranks seventh, and 13.6 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
