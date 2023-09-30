Luis Garcia vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
On Saturday, Luis Garcia (batting .389 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 17 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .266.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 119), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has an RBI in 34 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this season (37.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.259
|AVG
|.274
|.286
|OBP
|.316
|.377
|SLG
|.391
|15
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|30
|23/10
|K/BB
|37/15
|4
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 32nd of the season. He is 19-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 274 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 27th, 1.073 WHIP ranks seventh, and 13.6 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
