Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals and starter Joan Adon on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Nationals are listed as +290 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Braves (-375). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -375 +290 9 +100 -120 -2.5 -110 -110

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' record against the spread is 2-3-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in five of those matchups).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 59, or 41.3%, of the 143 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +290 odds on it winning this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 25.6% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 75 of its 158 games with a total.

The Nationals have posted a record of 11-10-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-47 36-43 33-33 37-56 47-58 23-31

