Atlanta Braves (103-57) will square off against the Washington Nationals (70-90) at Truist Park on Saturday, September 30 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The favored Braves have -350 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +280. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at -105 odds). The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (19-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (2-4, 6.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -350 +280 Braves (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+280) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $38.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 145 games this season and won 95 (65.5%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -350 or shorter, the Braves have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total eight times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 59, or 41.3%, of the 143 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Nationals the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +280 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+270) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.