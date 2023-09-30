Spencer Strider tries for his 20th victory of the year when his Atlanta Braves (103-57) host the Washington Nationals (70-90). The game begins at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Strider (19-5) to the mound, while Joan Adon (2-4) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (19-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-4, 6.42 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

Adon (2-4) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.42 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.42, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.

Adon is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this outing.

Adon heads into this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Joan Adon vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.501) and ranks first in home runs hit (304) in all of MLB. They have a collective .276 batting average, and are first in the league with 1523 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 933 runs.

Adon has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP against the Braves this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .263 batting average over one appearance.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (19-5) for his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a 4.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.

Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 27th, 1.073 WHIP ranks seventh, and 13.6 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Spencer Strider vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 687 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .253 for the campaign with 151 home runs, 29th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 10-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 11 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

