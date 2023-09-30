The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) face a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall ranks 88th in points scored this year (25.3 points per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 15.7 points allowed per game. With 22.3 points per game on offense, Old Dominion ranks 97th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 78th, allowing 25.8 points per game.

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Old Dominion vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Old Dominion Marshall 332.5 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.0 (122nd) 371.3 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.3 (3rd) 107.0 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.3 (57th) 225.5 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.7 (76th) 10 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (110th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson leads Old Dominion with 644 yards on 42-of-81 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Keshawn Wicks, has carried the ball 42 times for 208 yards (52.0 per game).

Devin Roche has collected 158 yards (on 20 attempts).

Kelby Williams leads his team with 260 receiving yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Javon Harvey has caught three passes and compiled 166 receiving yards (41.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy's seven receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 157 yards (39.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has been a dual threat for Marshall so far this season. He has 612 passing yards, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 60 yards (20.0 ypg) on 28 carries.

Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 396 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times. He's also tacked on five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).

Cade Conley's 149 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has registered 14 catches.

Charles Montgomery has caught seven passes for 97 yards (32.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Caleb McMillan has a total of 97 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five throws and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marshall or Old Dominion gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.