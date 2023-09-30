The Richmond Spiders (2-2) and the Hampton Pirates (2-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in a battle of CAA opponents.

Richmond is totaling 20.5 points per game on offense (84th in the FCS), and ranks 30th on the other side of the ball with 21.8 points allowed per game. Hampton ranks 33rd in the FCS with 31 points per game on offense, and it ranks 89th with 32 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

We will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

Richmond vs. Hampton Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Watch this game on Fubo City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Richmond vs. Hampton Key Statistics

Richmond Hampton 291.5 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413 (71st) 294.3 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.7 (42nd) 130.3 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 254 (8th) 161.3 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159 (94th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has thrown for 517 yards (129.3 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 76.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 58 rushing yards on 36 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Savon Smith has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 184 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Milan Howard has racked up 104 yards on 25 carries, scoring one time.

Nick DeGennaro's team-leading 225 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 25 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has caught 11 passes while averaging 38.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Ja'Vion Griffin has compiled five grabs for 59 yards, an average of 14.8 yards per game.

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has compiled 477 yards on 55.9% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 203 yards with four scores.

Elijah Burris is his team's leading rusher with 33 carries for 314 yards, or 104.7 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Darran Butts has collected 252 yards (on 38 carries) with three touchdowns.

Paul Woods' 174 receiving yards (58 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 13 receptions on 15 targets with one touchdown.

Romon Copeland has put up a 109-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on eight targets.

TK Paisant has racked up 97 reciving yards (32.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

