When the Boston College Eagles play the Virginia Cavaliers at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection system predicts the Eagles will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Virginia vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia (+3.5) Over (52.5) Boston College 32, Virginia 30

Week 5 ACC Predictions

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Virginia is a 2-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Cavaliers' four games with a set total.

The average over/under in Virginia games this year is 4.7 less points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Eagles have one win against the spread this year.

Boston College has not covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites (0-2).

Every Eagles game has hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 1.5 higher than the average total in Boston College games this season.

Cavaliers vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boston College 28.0 35.5 28.0 28.7 28.0 56.0 Virginia 20.8 37.8 28.0 30.0 14.0 42.0

