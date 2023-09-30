The Elon Phoenix (2-2) and the William & Mary Tribe (4-0) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rhodes Stadium in a battle of CAA opponents.

On offense, Elon ranks 59th in the FCS with 24.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 44th in points allowed (352.3 points allowed per contest). William & Mary has been dominant on defense, giving up just 10 points per game (best). Offensively, it ranks 58th by piling up 25 points per game.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Rhodes Stadium

William & Mary vs. Elon Key Statistics

William & Mary Elon 404.8 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (62nd) 170.3 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.3 (77th) 246 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (26th) 158.8 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.8 (109th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has thrown for 630 yards on 54.9% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 122 yards with one score.

Bronson Yoder has rushed for 408 yards on 77 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Malachi Imoh has 90 receiving yards (22.5 ypg) on nine catches while piling up 343 rushing yards on 43 carries with one touchdown.

JT Mayo paces his team with 171 receiving yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

DreSean Kendrick has put up a 107-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught seven passes on 13 targets.

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has 389 passing yards for Elon, completing 54.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Jalen Hampton has racked up 488 yards on 82 carries while finding the end zone five times.

Wayne Dixie has carried the ball 23 times for 95 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Bonner's 163 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has totaled 16 catches and two touchdowns.

Johncarlos Miller has put up a 120-yard season so far, hauling in seven passes on six targets.

Chandler Brayboy has racked up 12 grabs for 110 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per game.

