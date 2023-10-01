The Washington Nationals, including Carter Kieboom (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

  • Kieboom is batting .202 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Kieboom has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has homered in 16.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.0% of his games this year, Kieboom has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.154 AVG .244
.233 OBP .292
.154 SLG .556
0 XBH 6
0 HR 4
1 RBI 10
16/4 K/BB 11/2
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (187 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Dodd will start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
