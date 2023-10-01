The Washington Commanders' (2-1) injury report has five players listed ahead of a Sunday, October 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0). The game kicks at 1:00 PM at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Commanders are coming off of a 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles enter this matchup after a 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most recent outing.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Percy Butler S Foot Limited Participation In Practice Benjamin St-Juste CB Neck Full Participation In Practice Logan Thomas TE Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Christopher Rodriguez Jr. RB Illness Limited Participation In Practice Emmanuel Forbes CB Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Boston Scott RB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Quez Watkins WR Hamstring Out Justin Evans S Neck Questionable Fletcher Cox DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice DeVonta Smith WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Britain Covey WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Landon Dickerson OG Knee Full Participation In Practice Sydney Brown S Hamstring Out Cameron Jurgens OL Groin Limited Participation In Practice

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Commanders Season Insights

From an offensive perspective, the Commanders are putting up 288.7 total yards per contest (22nd-ranked). They rank 14th in the NFL on defense (331.7 total yards surrendered per game).

From an offensive standpoint, the Commanders are putting up 19.3 points per contest (19th-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on defense (28.7 points allowed per game).

In terms of passing, the Commanders rank 25th in the NFL (182.3 passing yards per game) and 13th defensively (203.0 passing yards allowed per game).

Washington ranks 15th in the NFL with 106.3 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 22nd with 128.7 rushing yards surrendered per contest on defense.

The Commanders own a -3 turnover margin this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-9)

Eagles (-9) Moneyline: Eagles (-400), Commanders (+300)

Eagles (-400), Commanders (+300) Total: 43.5 points

