How to Watch Commanders vs. Eagles on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Commanders (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
Commanders Insights
- The Commanders score 19.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.7 the Eagles allow.
- The Commanders rack up 288.7 yards per game, 21.3 fewer yards than the 310 the Eagles allow.
- Washington rushes for 106.3 yards per game, 58 more than the 48.3 Philadelphia allows per outing.
- The Commanders have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have eight takeaways.
Commanders Away Performance
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Arizona
|W 20-16
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Denver
|W 35-33
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Buffalo
|L 37-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|10/5/2023
|Chicago
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/15/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
