At Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4, the Washington Commanders' Curtis Samuel will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense and Darius Slay. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX

Curtis Samuel Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 14.6 4.9 61 145 5.13

Curtis Samuel vs. Darius Slay Insights

Curtis Samuel & the Commanders' Offense

Curtis Samuel has totaled 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 127 (42.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times.

Through the air, Washington ranks eighth-last in the league in passing yards with 547 (182.3 per contest) and 18th in passing touchdowns (three).

The Commanders are midde-of-the-road this year in points scored (19.3 per game), ranking 19th in the NFL.

Washington ranks 20th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 33 times per game.

In the red zone, the Commanders have thrown the ball 11 times this season, placing them 18th in the league.

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 10 tackles and four passes defended.

In the air, Philadelphia has allowed 785 passing yards, or 261.7 per game -- that's the 10th-highest amount in the league.

The Eagles' points-against average on defense is ninth-best in the league, at 19.7 per game.

Philadelphia has allowed one player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Eagles have given up a touchdown pass to six players this season.

Curtis Samuel vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

Curtis Samuel Darius Slay Rec. Targets 12 22 Def. Targets Receptions 10 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 127 10 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 42.3 3.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 42 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

