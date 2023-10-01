Curtis Samuel vs. Darius Slay: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4, the Washington Commanders' Curtis Samuel will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense and Darius Slay. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.
Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
Curtis Samuel Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles
|14.6
|4.9
|61
|145
|5.13
Curtis Samuel vs. Darius Slay Insights
Curtis Samuel & the Commanders' Offense
- Curtis Samuel has totaled 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 127 (42.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times.
- Through the air, Washington ranks eighth-last in the league in passing yards with 547 (182.3 per contest) and 18th in passing touchdowns (three).
- The Commanders are midde-of-the-road this year in points scored (19.3 per game), ranking 19th in the NFL.
- Washington ranks 20th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 33 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Commanders have thrown the ball 11 times this season, placing them 18th in the league.
Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense
- Darius Slay leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 10 tackles and four passes defended.
- In the air, Philadelphia has allowed 785 passing yards, or 261.7 per game -- that's the 10th-highest amount in the league.
- The Eagles' points-against average on defense is ninth-best in the league, at 19.7 per game.
- Philadelphia has allowed one player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Eagles have given up a touchdown pass to six players this season.
Curtis Samuel vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats
|Curtis Samuel
|Darius Slay
|Rec. Targets
|12
|22
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|10
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.7
|14
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|127
|10
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|42.3
|3.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|42
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|1
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|1
|Interceptions
