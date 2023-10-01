Ildemaro Vargas vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Dodd. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Braves.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Vargas has had a hit in 49 of 82 games this season (59.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 82), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has had an RBI in 20 games this year (24.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 82 games (32.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|48
|.248
|AVG
|.248
|.298
|OBP
|.303
|.362
|SLG
|.353
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|17
|9/7
|K/BB
|11/12
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 187 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Dodd makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
