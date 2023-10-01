The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (hitting .295 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .259.

Ruiz is batting .455 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 88 of 135 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.

He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has had an RBI in 45 games this year (33.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.7%.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 69 .248 AVG .269 .284 OBP .329 .374 SLG .439 20 XBH 21 6 HR 12 30 RBI 35 32/9 K/BB 26/22 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings