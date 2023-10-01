Logan Thomas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Thomas' stats can be found on this page.

Looking at season stats, Thomas has been targeted 11 times and has six catches for 65 yards (10.8 per reception) and one TD.

Logan Thomas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Commanders.

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Thomas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 6 65 14 1 10.8

Thomas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1

