Sunday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (104-57) versus the Washington Nationals (70-91) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:05 PM on October 1.

The Braves will give the nod to Dylan Dodd versus the Nationals and Jackson Rutledge (1-1).

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals have gone 3-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (six of those matchups had a run line set by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 144 games this season and have come away with the win 59 times (41%) in those contests.

Washington has a win-loss record of 11-24 when favored by +180 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (690 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Nationals have pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule